Nearly 300 housing units be provided to families deprived of housing after quake in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Restoration of private houses destroyed by the earthquake continues in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district, chief architect of the Shamakhi district executive power, deputy chairman of the district commission for emergency situations Rustam Aliyev told Trend on June 20.

He said that the construction of new houses continues in the district.

“Following the earthquake, 351 houses were in emergency condition, 114 of them were demolished, and new housing is being built in their place,” he noted. “The commission decided that 1,338 damaged houses may be restored, while 2,311 houses are in need of repair. In addition, the commission examined 1,875 houses, and concluded that their condition is satisfactory.”

Rustam Aliyev added that 174 apartments will be provided in the three two, four and five-story buildings, which are being currently built, will be provided to the families whose houses were in emergency condition as a result of the earthquake in Shamakhi district. In total, 288 housing units will provided, according to him.

On February 5, 2019, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred on the territory of Agsu district of Azerbaijan, seven kilometers south of Pirgulu seismic station.

The earthquake was felt 5 points strong in the epicenter, and 4.3 points in the surrounding areas. The destructions were mainly recorded in the Shamakhi district.

On the same day, an earthquake was recorded on the territory of the Ismayilli district, nine kilometers south-west of the Pirgulu seismic station.

On February 9 and 11, tremors occurred eight-nine kilometers south-west and west of the Pirgulu station.

