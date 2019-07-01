Minister: Work to include Palace of Shaki Khans in UNESCO World Heritage List continues

1 July 2019 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A lot of work is being done to include the Palace of Shaki Khans in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said at a press conference, Trend reports.

The minister noted that in this regard, the committee sets forth certain conditions.

“The work in this direction continues,” he said. “This is a normal process. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee will make the last decision. Now it is difficult to say something.”

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held on June 30 at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

