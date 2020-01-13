Fans vote: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 in top 10 best F1 races of decade

13 January 2020 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 was voted #6 in top 10 best Formula-1 races of the decade, as voted by fans, Trend reports referring to the ranking on the official Formula 1 website.

During the race, Ferrari pilot Sebastian Vettel miscalculated the speed on the fourth turn, accidentally hitting Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton’s car that slowed down ahead, then passed the car and hit it intentionally.

In this regard, the four-time world champion received a 10-second penalty, eventually arriving fourth. The first three places were taken by Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 pilot Daniel Ricciardo, Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas and Williams-Mercedes pilot Lance Stroll.

“Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen’s early tangle set a precedent in the second Grand Prix hosted in Azerbaijan, where the leaders clashed under the Safety Car and debris peppered a track that treated us to nail-biting close-quarters racing and a stunning finish,” reads the report.

Brazilian Grand Prix 2019, Canadian Grand Prix 2011 and German Grand Prix 2019 ranked third, second and first, accordingly, among the top 10 best Formula 1 races.

