Azerbaijan temporarily bans import of some products from China

28 January 2020 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency decided to impose a temporary ban on the import of livestock, animal products and seafood from China, as well as wild animals for zoos, to protect against infectious diseases that may disseminate in Azerbaijan from other countries, Trend reports on Jan. 28 referring to the Agency.

To strengthen the control measures an appeal was made for the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to take appropriate measures at customs checkpoints in connection with vehicles coming from China or transit vehicles.

In accordance with the WHO information, coronavirus 2019-nCoV which has been recently revealed in China is spreading in several countries. Coronavirus was transmitted from animals to the first infected people.

In this regard, WHO recommends toughening control on the import of live cattle, animal products and seafood from the countries where this virus has been revealed to other countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of co-op
Business 18:08
Azerbaijan-initiated ASAN service centers to open in some countries this year
Business 18:03
Zourabichvili: Georgia-Azerbaijan relations in port industry open way for future dev’t of two countries
Georgia 17:54
Azerbaijan discloses number of visas issued via ASAN Visa system
Society 17:36
Azerbaijan releases oil production forecast on Muradkhanli, Jafarli, Zardab fields
Oil&Gas 16:59
Azerbaijan to begin production of seeds resistant to viruses, drought, diseases (Interview)
Business 16:42
Latest
Kazakhstan prepares investment proposals to deepen co-op with UAE
Oil&Gas 18:24
Iran's NIDC to buy spare parts for triplex mud pumps via tender
Business 18:24
New companies to be established in Iran's Semnan province
Business 18:23
Important structural changes made in Azerbaijani Central Bank
Finance 18:13
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy wire rope
Tenders 18:12
Russia's Astrakhan pins high hopes to boost co-op with Turkmenistan
Business 18:12
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy spare parts for mud pumps
Business 18:10
China, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of co-op
Business 18:08
Azerbaijan-initiated ASAN service centers to open in some countries this year
Business 18:03