Azerbaijan temporarily bans import of some products from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency decided to impose a temporary ban on the import of livestock, animal products and seafood from China, as well as wild animals for zoos, to protect against infectious diseases that may disseminate in Azerbaijan from other countries, Trend reports on Jan. 28 referring to the Agency.

To strengthen the control measures an appeal was made for the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to take appropriate measures at customs checkpoints in connection with vehicles coming from China or transit vehicles.

In accordance with the WHO information, coronavirus 2019-nCoV which has been recently revealed in China is spreading in several countries. Coronavirus was transmitted from animals to the first infected people.

In this regard, WHO recommends toughening control on the import of live cattle, animal products and seafood from the countries where this virus has been revealed to other countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news