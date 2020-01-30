Eleven students of Baku Higher Oil School to take advanced training courses abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Eleven students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will take two-month advanced training courses in Norway, France and Italy.

These students are the winners of the project “Master’s programme on conveying technological knowledge to students studying in the oil, gas and petrochemical fields”, implemented in the framework of the memorandum of cooperation signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Italian oil & gas company TechnipFMC.

Six of them - Javid Mammadli, Fidan Guliyeva, Javid Majidov, Nigar Jakhangirova, Faig Hajibalaev, Arzu Abdullaeva - are fifth-year students of the Chemical Engineering Department, and the remaining five - Ali Nuraliev, Aytach Khodayeva, Mirzakhan Aliyev, Halida Ahmedzade, Elgun Yusifov - are fifth-year students of the Petroleum Engineering Department.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov met with these students and their parents.

Congratulating the students, Elmar Gasimov said that a diploma is not enough to become a highly qualified specialist in the conditions of fierce competition in the labor market.

“In addition to specialized knowledge, a true professional should possess practical knowledge, second-language skills, as well as social and managerial skills. He must be responsible, disciplined and able to apply a creative approach. Additionally, a modern specialist must be able to track global trends, apply innovations and adapt to novelties.”

The rector also added that these courses, which will leave a special mark in the personal development of students, will also help them establish new contacts with their foreign colleagues.

Elmar Gasimov urged the students to honorably represent Azerbaijan and Baku Higher Oil School in the countries where they will be studying.

Speaking at the meeting, the students and their parents expressed gratitude for the attention and care shown to them.

