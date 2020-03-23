Azerbaijan declares special quarantine: Operational Headquarters
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has held a meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on March 23.
The meeting participants discussed the situation related to coronavirus infection in the country and made s decision to declare a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of the infection.
