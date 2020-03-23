Azerbaijan declares special quarantine: Operational Headquarters

Society 23 March 2020 20:31 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has held a meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on March 23.

The meeting participants discussed the situation related to coronavirus infection in the country and made s decision to declare a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of the infection.

Will be updated
Operational Headquarters: 7 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan (UPDATE-2)
Operational Headquarters: 7 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan (UPDATE-2)
2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed (UPDATE)
2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed (UPDATE)
