Deputy health minister: Coronavirus infection still spreading in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Deputy health minister: Coronavirus infection still spreading in Azerbaijan

Society 24 April 2020
Details added (first version posted on 20:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The coronavirus infection is still spreading in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Gasimov said.

Gasimov made the remark in Baku at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 24, Trend reports.

“There was an increase in the number of infected people in late March and early April,” deputy minister added.

“The situation regarding the quarantine regime has been taken under control,” Gasimov said. “Citizens have complied with the rules as much as possible. If the patients had not been taken under control in time, the situation would have been extremely difficult.”

“Strict quarantine measures played an extremely important role,” deputy minister added. “A big number of diagnostic tests were carried out. At the initial stage, 200-300 tests were carried out daily, then this figure increased up to 5,000.”

“The Azerbaijani government took all necessary measures,” Gasimov said. “If the population continues to comply with the quarantine requirements, we can get rid of this virus. But if the number of infected people increases after the quarantine rules are alleviated, the restrictions will be tightened again. The infection has already been eliminated in 25 percent of the districts."

