AZAL VP discloses number of tickets sold by date of suspension of int’l flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

As many as 178,691 tickets were sold by the date of suspension of the international flights, Eldar Hajiyev, vice president of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in Baku, Trend reports on June 11.

“Most of the people do not want to return the tickets,” the vice president added. "People are waiting for the resumption of the international flights by AZAL to fly by using these tickets."