Azerbaijan extends period of temporary stay for foreigners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan will prolong the appeals of foreigners whose term of stay in the country is expiring on August 1, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Migration Service.

The temporary stays of these foreigners will be extended by 30-60 days, due to extension of the border crossing restriction till August 1.

The extended stay of these persons in Azerbaijan will be considered legal, without appeal or additional payment of state duty, until the restrictions imposed in connection with crossing the state border are lifted.

After the cancellation of the imposed restrictions, foreigners will be required to leave the country in a short period of time or, if there are appropriate grounds, to apply for a temporary residence permit.

If necessary, the foreigners can obtain the documents online, from the Service’s website https://eservice.migration.gov.az/public/application-track .

For more information, one may contact the round-the-clock call-center (012) 919.

“The deadline for closing the borders in Azerbaijan was extended till August 1,” Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at the recent briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.