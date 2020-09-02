Azerbaijan cancels ban on export of medical masks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended Order No. 42 dated February 14, 2020 "On measures to temporarily restrict the export of certain goods from the country", a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the document signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the period of the order’s validity has been extended until November 1, 2020.

At the same time, medical masks were excluded from the "List of goods banned for export from the territory of Azerbaijan in order to meet the needs in the fight against a new type of coronavirus infection (COVID-19)."

Below is a list of goods for which the export ban has remained in force: