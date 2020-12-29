Azerbaijan approves level of criterion need for next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament considered a bill of the law ‘On the level of need criterion in Azerbaijan for 2021’ at the meeting held on Dec.29, Trend reports.

According to the bill’s forecast, the average need criterion will grow by 6.3 percent, to make up 170 manat ($100) since the next year compared to 160 manat ($94.1) registered this year in the country.

Following discussions, the bill was put up on a vote and adopted in the third reading.

The law will have come into force since January 1, 2021.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.29)