Azerbaijan starts vaccination of state employees - Trend TV reports (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.15

Azerbaijan has started vaccination of the employees of government enterprises from COVID-19, Trend reports on Feb.15.

At the first stage, 32 employees of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers will be vaccinated.

In general, the COVID-19 vaccination has begun in Azerbaijan on January 18, 2021. Firstly, health workers, people over 65 years old, and other people at risk were vaccinated.