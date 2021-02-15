Azerbaijan starts vaccination of state employees - Trend TV reports (PHOTO)
Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.15
Trend:
Azerbaijan has started vaccination of the employees of government enterprises from COVID-19, Trend reports on Feb.15.
At the first stage, 32 employees of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers will be vaccinated.
In general, the COVID-19 vaccination has begun in Azerbaijan on January 18, 2021. Firstly, health workers, people over 65 years old, and other people at risk were vaccinated.
