Azerbaijani gymnast grabs bronze of European Championships in Sochi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won the gold medal in acrobatic exercises at the European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline in Sochi (Russia), Trend reports.

Malkin performed in the acrobatic exercises among adults and, having received 75.300 points, ranked third on the final day of the competitions on May 2.

Recall that Azerbaijani gymnasts Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov won a silver medal in the synchronized trampoline jumping program among juniors.

The Azerbaijani junior team won the bronze medal in acrobatic exercises at the European Championships in Sochi on May 1.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline in Sochi runs from April 29 through May 2, 2021. Athletes from 23 countries are taking part in it.