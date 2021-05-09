Bulgarian team takes first place at World Cup in Baku in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The first place at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs was taken by the Bulgarian team (43.150 points), Trend reports.

The second place was taken by the Italian gymnasts, whose performance was estimated by the judges at 41.900 points, in third place with the result of 39.850 points - the representative of Belarus.

Team of Azerbaijan in this exercise took the fifth place with a score of 37.600 points.