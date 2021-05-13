Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Some 21,015 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,857 citizens, and the second one to 16,158 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,748,725 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,748,725 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 729,173 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.