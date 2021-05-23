Duo from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Russian representatives Artyom Khuruji and Yekaterina Shabalina won gold at the World Age Group Competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics in Baku among gymnasts performing in mixed pairs (age category 12-14) with a score of 19.300 points, Trend reports on Sunday.

The silver medal was won by a duo, also representing Russia, Alexei Zhelobov and Eva Durymanova (19.300 points), bronze was won by athletes from Portugal Thiago Pinheiro and Leticia Oliveira (18.650 points).

On Sunday, May 23, the final day of the World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the final day, gymnasts in the age categories 12-14 and 15-17 will perform in the finals of the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups and aerodance.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition will be held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries participate in them.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.