Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Some 601 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 334 citizens, and the second one to 267 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,546,770 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,611,499 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 935,271 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.