Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 7

Society 7 June 2021 17:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Some 601 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 334 citizens, and the second one to 267 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,546,770 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,611,499 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 935,271 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported from Algeria through Turkish ports
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported from Algeria through Turkish ports
Azerbaijan announces volume of gas exported via TANAP to Turkey since its launch
Azerbaijan announces volume of gas exported via TANAP to Turkey since its launch
Demand for Turkish carpets growing worldwide - ministry
Demand for Turkish carpets growing worldwide - ministry
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijanis of Russia appeal to Russian prosecutor general Azerbaijan 19:13
Belavia increases frequency of flights to Tbilisi and Batumi Transport 19:12
New airlines enter Georgian market Transport 18:56
Indicators of non-oil export of Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 18:47
Criminal case against more members of Armenian terrorist group sent to court in Azerbaijan Politics 18:46
Information technology sector in Georgia developing very fast ICT 18:45
US praises Georgia’s progress towards NATO integration Georgia 18:38
Switzerland increases import of Azerbaijani products Business 18:37
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported from Algeria through Turkish ports Turkey 18:26
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan consider resuming bus service Transport 18:14
Georgian laurel processing plant eyes to expand production line Business 18:13
Georgia, Latvia discuss Tbilisi’s steps towards EU integration Business 18:13
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Georgia up Tourism 17:55
Interest rate announced by CBA close to average inflation rate - Azerbaijan's Unicapital Finance 17:55
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aladin village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17:53
Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccines from Latvia Business 17:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 7 Society 17:36
Overall volume of Azerbaijani oil shipped via BTC to global markets unveiled Oil&Gas 17:35
Iran's stock exchange stabilizes - market analyst Business 17:35
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan plan to install cross-border disaster risk early warning system Tajikistan 17:34
Iran, Denmark to develop co-op in earth sciences Business 17:33
Azerbaijan confirms 32 more COVID-19 cases, 221 recoveries Society 17:32
Kyrgyzstan, Russia’s Kaluga to launch direct air service Kyrgyzstan 17:31
Release of Russian policeman who killed young Azerbaijani - violation of international law - Georgian expert Georgia 17:24
OPEC chief, in upbeat oil outlook, sees oil stocks falling further Arab World 17:24
Galt & Taggart raises its economic growth forecast for Georgia Business 17:24
Airport arrivals in Israel must now pay for Covid tests Israel 17:22
Armenian acting PM's bodyguards severely beat citizen (VIDEO) Armenia 17:21
Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month US 17:16
Real estate purchases surge in Kazakhstan Business 17:16
Euro zone investor morale rises to highest level since Feb 2018 Europe 17:13
Member of Kyrgyz Central Election Commission to be ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 17:11
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Italy Business 17:11
Rechargeable batteries manufacturing to be launched in West Kazakhstan Business 17:08
PwC Azerbaijan's Formula 1 Marshals Team participated in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 (PHOTO) Society 16:58
Azerbaijan announces volume of gas exported via TANAP to Turkey since its launch Oil&Gas 16:49
Azerbaijan publishes weekly data on mine clearance in liberated lands Azerbaijan 16:46
SOCAR imports over 10,000 tons of Rosneft diesel fuel to Ukraine Oil&Gas 16:43
Turkmenistan boasts development of agro-industrial sector Business 16:32
Georgia simplifying rules for auto importers Business 16:28
Amazon to create 3,000 new permanent jobs in Italy in 2021 US 16:26
U.S. tech giant shares barely react to G7 tax deal US 16:25
Turkish companies eye to invest in 'green projects' in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Oil&Gas 16:25
Murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani in Russia is violation of int'l law - National Congress chairman Georgia 16:23
Qatari Emir’s visit to Russia to take place after Covid restrictions lifted — Kremlin Russia 16:11
Lending to public organizations drops in Azerbaijan Finance 16:08
U.S. administers 301.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 16:07
World Association of Press Councils disseminates appeal over death of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 16:03
Kazakhstan reports increase in housing re-sale prices Business 16:00
Turkmenistan increases plan for of oil, gas products production Oil&Gas 15:58
Iran expanding internet network in West Azerbaijan Province Business 15:55
Uzbekistan's Samarkand joins EBRD's Green Cities program Uzbekistan 15:51
Georgia sees increase in tourist inflow due to opening of land borders Transport 15:39
Treasury mulls purchase tax hike on Tel Aviv investment homes Israel 15:34
UNESCO Director-General shocked by deaths of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 15:34
Georgia and Azerbaijan discuss resumption of railway communication Transport 15:27
Demand for Turkish carpets growing worldwide - ministry Turkey 15:24
Report on Armenia's 2020 state budget execution being heard in empty hall of Parliament Armenia 15:19
Cities in Iran facing 'tense' situation with amount of available water Business 15:16
Iran begins new phase of registration for National Housing Plan Business 15:14
Iran shares data on foreign investments in Kermanshah Province Business 15:14
National Bank of Kazakhstan predicts slowdown in inflation rate Kazakhstan 15:07
Germany to invest in Iran's renewable energy sector Business 15:07
Value of Turkish-made clothes to int'l markets rising Turkey 15:06
Iran should boost investments in renewable energy sector - governor of Kermanshah Province Business 15:06
IAEA Reviews Uzbekistan’s Nuclear Power Infrastructure Development Uzbekistan 15:00
Iran proposes creating common currency of Economic Cooperation Organization Business 14:57
Kazakhstan's economic growth outlook revised Kazakhstan 14:52
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office clarifies allegations about mines in Kalbajar district Society 14:52
India re-opens major cities as new COVID-19 infections hit 2-mth low Other News 14:49
Hope that by studying Azerbaijan's experience in religion, new doctrine aimed at world peace will emerge - Deputy Chairman Politics 14:42
Wood Mackenzie says Turkey’s Black Sea exploration success strengthened its negotiating hand Oil&Gas 14:36
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan set to boost bilateral trade up to $1 billion Uzbekistan 14:29
Demand for Georgian blueberries expected to be high this season - Agritouch Georgia Business 14:28
IMF underlines high economic growth indicator of Georgia Business 14:25
Number of client accounts in Azerbaijani banks up Finance 14:08
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in region Politics 14:00
Look: UAE's first traditional Hindu temple gets hand-carved pink sandstones from India Other News 14:00
India likely to get at least 4 new Covid-19 vaccines by end of 2021 Other News 13:57
RBI assures liquidity for economy, keeps growth revival top priority Other News 13:57
Acting PM's party violates Electoral Code of Armenia Armenia 13:57
Georgia reports 307 new cases of coronavirus for June 7 Georgia 13:55
India Will Be A "Significant Recipient" Of US Vaccines: Envoy Other News 13:53
Covid-19: Indian company gets nod for clinical trials of antibodies cocktail Other News 13:53
Azerbaijan begins vaccinations with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Society 13:51
US, India to intensify war on drugs Other News 13:49
Covid-19 vaccine: India’s Serum gets green signal to manufacture Sputnik V Other News 13:48
Letter sent to UN on measures to restore internationally recognized border between Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 13:44
Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan visits Azerbaijan’s Zangilan (VIDEO) Economy 13:38
Revenues from customs duties in Azerbaijani increase Finance 13:31
Political tensions prevent Iran from joining trade agreements - Chamber of Commerce Business 13:22
Turkey discloses 5M2021 value of jewelry export to int'l markets Turkey 13:22
Iran must strengthen agricultural diplomacy - official Business 13:21
Armenian colonel admits availability of maps of minefields in Azerbaijani territories (VIDEO) Politics 13:21
Iran increases rice imports Politics 13:20
Iran approves extension of house rental agreements for additional year Business 13:15
Iranian gov't to implement development plan for Esfarayen Industrial Complex Politics 13:13
Iran to inject more resources to Capital Market Stabilization Fund - SEO Business 13:12
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of equipment Business 13:09
Iran to increase recipients of subsidies Nuclear Program 13:07
All news