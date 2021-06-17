Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar news agency joins Turkic World project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar national news agency has joined the "Turkic World" project (www.turkic.world), which unites the news of the Turkic-speaking countries and was created on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and the Turkish Albayrak Media Group.

Kabar national news agency is the only state information and analytical institution and coordinator of domestic and international information policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The agency disseminates official information which is provided by the state authoritative structures, civil society structures, business associations and other data, primarily in the Kyrgyz Republic and beyond.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as the leaders of other Turkic-speaking countries focus on the issue of strengthening the ties among the Turkic-speaking countries and the creation of a common media platform is important for the further development of interstate relations in many spheres.

The "Turkic World" digital project was presented in Baku on May 24, 2021. The heads of the media structures of Azerbaijan and Turkey, diplomats of the Turkic-speaking countries, MPs and public representatives attended the project presentation ceremony.

The unique software makes it possible to improve the project and connect other Turkic-speaking countries to the created digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform has also been developed.

The media structures of other Turkic-speaking countries are also expected to join the project in the future. They will be able to post the news related to their countries in the Russian and English languages on the website.