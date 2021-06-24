Interaction between Azerbaijan and Indian logistic companies on International North South Transport Corridor held

The Embassy of India in Baku in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), organized an online interaction to discuss the International North South Transport Corridor between logistics companies of Azerbaijan and India today. Important stakeholders from the two sides including Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations in India, CONCOR India, ADY Container, ADY Express and Port of Baku participated in the meeting.

2. Inaugurating the online meeting, which was attended by around 45 participants, Mr. Manish Singhal, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI highlighted that after operational of INSTC, the transportation cost and time may be reduced by 30% and 40% respectively. He also suggested that other stakeholders as IT companies, financial institutions, transport & logistic companies etc. may also prepare themselves for successful operational of INSTC.

3. Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Shri B. Vanlalvawna said that both India and Azerbaijan have attached much importance to the INSTC and invited the participants to promote use of the transport corridor to move goods between the two countries. Ambassador informed the participants that India has proposed inclusion of Chabahar Port in the INSTC and spoke about the various concessions offered by the Port. He expressed hope that a positive decision on inclusion of Chabahar port would be taken at the next Co-ordination Council meeting likely to be held in Baku in coming months.

4. The webinar was also addressed by Orkhan Mustafayev, Deputy Head of United Transit Operator Department, Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr Shankar Shinde, MD, Global Express Multilogistics Pvt. Ltd. and Chairman Elect - Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations in India (FFFAI), Mr G. Ravi Kumar, Executive Director (DL & Coastal), CONCOR India. Detailed presentations were also made by Mr. Natig Jafarov, Director, ADY Container LLC, Mr. Yusif Ramazanov, Head of Logistics Department, ADY Express LLC and Mr. Nijat Shabanli, Market Department, Port of Baku.