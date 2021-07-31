Azerbaijan confirms 633 more COVID-19 cases, 174 recoveries

Society 31 July 2021 18:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 633 more COVID-19 cases, 174 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 633 new COVID-19 cases, 174 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on July 31 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 343,849 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 332,926 of them have recovered, and 5,023 people have died. Currently, 5,900 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,386 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,034,340 tests have been conducted so far.

