Azerbaijani firefighters extinguishing fires near Turkey’s Marmaris city

The first group of firefighters of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to Turkey upon the instructions of the Azerbaijani president to extinguish and prevent the spread of forest fires, is extinguishing fires 11 kilometers from Turkey’s Marmaris city, Mugla province, Trend reports.

An Azerbaijani team of firefighters began to work at the checkpoint together with local teams on August 1 at 10:00 (GMT+4). The forest fires began on July 28.

A team consisting of 100 professional and experienced firefighters from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations use every opportunity to extinguish and prevent the spread of fires in the area.

The first group, consisting of 100 firefighters from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, left for Turkey on July 30 upon the instructions of the Azerbaijani president.

Another team of firefighters and rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent to the fraternal country on July 31 night. The second group includes 220 firefighters and rescuers, 53 fire fighting and special rescue equipment, 1 helicopter, 1 ambulance.