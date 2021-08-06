Azerbaijani gymnast presents exercise with hoop at Tokyo Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Qualifying competitions in rhythmic gymnastics in individual all-around, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova, are being held today within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Trend reports.

According to the results of the qualification, ten gymnasts who showed the best result will get to the final of the individual all-around.

The result of the performance of the Azerbaijani grace for the composition with the hoop was 23,000 points. Earlier Agamirova demonstrated an exercise with a ball (23.400 points).

At the moment, according to the results of two exercises, Zohra Agamirova takes the fourth intermediate place (46.400 points). Next, the Azerbaijani gymnast will have to demonstrate exercises with a ribbon and clubs.

Agamirova participates in the Olympic Games for the first time. Zohra Agamirova won a license for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the 2019 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships organized in Azerbaijan.