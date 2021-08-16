Several Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals of World Championship in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

Trend:

Four Azerbaijani athletes have reached the semifinals of the World Cadet and Junior Wrestling Championship, which started in Russian Ufa, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation told Trend on Aug.16.

According to the federation, on the first day of the competition, athletes in the 57-, 65-, 70-, 79- and 97-kg weight categories entered the canvas.

In the opening bout, Nuraddin Novruzov (57 kg) easily defeated the Italian athlete Simone Piroddu, and as a result of early victory over the Mongolian wrestler Dashtseren Purvee and reached the semifinals.

Ziraddin Bayramov (65 kg) defeated a Tajik wrestler Mustafa Akhmedov in the first bout. In the second bout, Bayramov lost to his Georgian rival (2:5), but, concentrating and showing very high determination, he defeated another Georgian athlete Giorgi Tcholadze, thus reaching the semifinals of the World Championship.

Jabrayil Hajiyev (70 kg) first achieved an early victory over his Bulgarian opponent Ivan Stoyanov in the 1/8 finals, and then after defeating a Swedish wrestler Kevin Makota reached the semifinals.

Ashraf Ashirov (79 kg) started the championship with a confident victory (10:0) over the Latvian athlete Osmans Dzasezevs. With the same score in the 1/8 finals, he defeated the Mongolian wrestler Munkhdavaa Bayarmunkh. In the quarterfinals, Ashirov won over the Kyrgyz athlete Mahammad Abdullayev and advanced to the semifinals.

The semifinal bouts will start at 17:00 (GMT +4) on August 16.