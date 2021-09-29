Azerbaijan opens bakery in liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

A bakery was opened in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports on Sept. 29 referring to the Ministry of Defense.

Work on building and commissioning military camps and other military facilities in the liberated areas is being continued in accordance with the order of the country’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the ministry said.

The bakery will improve the food provision of the Azerbaijani servicemen in Kalbajar.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Ministers of Defense - Chief of the Main Department of Logistics Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov and Commander of the Land Forces Major General Anvar Afandiyev.

According to the ministry, the bakery, built to provide hot bread to servicemen serving in the Kalbajar district, was equipped with modern equipment and inventory.

Necessary communication lines have been laid to the bakery, and a generator has been installed to provide an uninterrupted power supply.

After getting acquainted with the conditions created in the bakery, the defense minister's instructions on further improvement of the social and living conditions of the military personnel were conveyed to the command.