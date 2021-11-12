Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation always organizes competitions very well - athlete from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation always organizes competitions very well, Kazakh gymnast Danil Musabayev, who will take part in the 35th world championship in trampoline jumping and tumbling in Baku, told Trend.

"Earlier, stages of the World Cups in Trampoline Gymnastics were organized in Baku. The gymnastics arena hall, where the competitions are held, is spacious and comfortable, there is good lighting. The team of Kazakhstan comes to Baku, probably for the sixth time - in addition to competitions, we constantly have training camps here. The gymnastics arena has an excellent base, so this time we arrived two weeks before the competition to acclimatize, prepare and perform well at the championship".

Danil Musabayev stressed that all the necessary measures are being taken in the National Gymnastics Arena due to the pandemic - a mask regime is observed, there are antiseptics everywhere, etc.

The gymnast also noted that he considers representatives of Russia and Belarus to be serious rivals at the upcoming world championship:

"I believe that strong gymnasts represent China, but the youth squad came to the World Championship in Baku, athletes from Russia and Belarus are also serious rivals," Musabayev said.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping and tumbling will be held in Baku on November 18-21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries will take part in the competition

At the championship, which will last four days, athletes will perform in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as on an acrobatic track and a double mini-trampoline. The winners in the team competition will also be determined.

According to the preliminary schedule of the championship, the classification competition will take place on the first two days, and the final performances will take place on the last two days. According to the rules, one participant can perform in several programs.