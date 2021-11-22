Azerbaijani justice minister reveals number of people released under amnesty act

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The act of amnesty announced in connection with the Victory Day of Azerbaijan, marked on November 8, has so far affected about 1,300 people, the Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council, State Counselor of Justice of the 1st class Fikrat Mammadov said, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, this act of amnesty announced as a continuation of the humane policy, the basis of which was laid in the country by national leader Heydar Aliyev, differs from all other similar acts of amnesty in terms of the scope of application.

“The act effect extends to cases that are both at the stage of investigation and in court. Along with this, it is expected that the judicial authorities, including the Penitentiary Service and the Probation Service, will apply amnesty for almost 15,000 people,” he said.

Also, according to the minister, in order to ensure the orderly and accurate execution of the amnesty act by the Ministry of Justice, a corresponding order was immediately signed, daily control over its implementation was organized, a monitoring group was created to promptly consider applications in this regard, and other specific measures were taken.

As a result, from the very first day, the ministry began to apply the act of amnesty, and to date, the amnesty has covered about 1,300 people.

Mammadov added that a round table was also held on this topic with the participation of responsible officials of the ministry. The media published about 300 articles about this event, which aroused great public interest.

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, guided by paragraph 19 of Part I of Article 95 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, on the basis of the initiative put forward by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, submitted for discussion the bill on the announcement of amnesty on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, approving on November 5 the bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with the Victory Day. It is expected that the amnesty will affect 17,000 convicts.