Sustainable peace is required to build culture – Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation begins from the restoration of the cultural heritage, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said while speaking at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 2.

Karimov said that sustainable peace is required to build culture.

“We must be sure of lasting peace to carry out the restoration work,” the minister added.

Azerbaijan’s ADA University is hosting the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021.

The event, which is jointly organized by the UN Alliance of Civilizations, ISESCO, ADA University and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is attended by the leadership and representatives of a number of international organizations, global institutions specializing in promoting peace, local government agencies and the diplomatic corps.