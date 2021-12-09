Proposal made to apply tax incentives to media entities in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A proposal has been made to apply tax incentives to media entities in Azerbaijan, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov said at a meeting with representatives and heads of media entities, Trend reports.

According to Ismayilov, work is underway in Azerbaijan to strengthen the economic independence of the local media outlets.

He noted that this issue was discussed at meetings with representatives of the ministries of economy and finance.

Ismayilov said that in this regard, a document has been prepared to amend the Tax Code, which provides for the application of tax benefits for media entities for a period of five years.

"It is proposed to exempt media subjects from income tax and VAT. Representatives of some ministries expressed their views on this issue. After the document is ready, it will be submitted for discussion," the head of the agency said.