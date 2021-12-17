Migrants in Azerbaijan can take advantage of COVID-19 vaccination strategy - Migration Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Migrants in Azerbaijan, included in the COVID-19 vaccination strategy, can take advantage of its opportunities, the head of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said at a meeting with reporters, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, the restrictions on crossing the border imposed by the coronavirus pandemic have had a serious impact on the migration sector.

“During this period, the state took appropriate steps to minimize the negative impact of restrictions on migrants. At this time, the periods of stay of foreigners in Azerbaijan were extended without their additional appeal. Applications in connection with granting asylum were also accepted. At the same time, projects were implemented,” he said.

“At the same time, projects were implemented to provide social support to some migrants from vulnerable categories. Also, foreigners in Azerbaijan were included in the coronavirus vaccination strategy and can take advantage of its opportunities,” Huseynov added.