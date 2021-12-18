Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

Some 28,277 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,265 citizens, the second one 4,218 citizens and the booster dose – 20,794.

Totally, up until now, 11,046,136 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,138,212 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,638,622 people - the second dose and 1,269,302 people booster dose.