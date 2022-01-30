Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on rumors about assignment of degree of disability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has commented on the information spread in the social networks in connection with the assignment of a degree of disability, the ministry told Trend .

The Ministry of Defense stated that the assignment of a degree of disability is not within its powers.

“In response to a citizen's appeal, spread on social networks, we state that the assignment of a degree of disability is not within the powers of the ministry of defense,” the message said. “We recommend appealing to the corresponding state structures to resolve such issues.”