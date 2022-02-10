Azerbaijan announces play competition dedicated to "Year of Shusha"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan has announced a play competition dedicated to the "Year of Shusha", Trend reports citing the ministry.

The winner of the competition will be awarded a cash prize in the amount of 2,000 manat ($1,17), and his play will be staged in the theater for the state budget.

Works should be submitted no later than September 1, 2022, and each author is allowed to join the contest with only one work.

There are no age restrictions for participation in the competition.

Participants should send information about themselves, a copy of their identity card, and contact numbers to [email protected].

Additional Information:

Address: Uzeyir Hajibayli St., 84, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (012) 493-06-03.