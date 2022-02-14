Holcim implementing nature-positive strategy 2030 for preserving biodiversity and natural resources

Holcim at the global level announces its strategy to become nature-positive by restoring and preserving biodiversity and natural resources while bringing more nature into cities.

Holcim's positive impact on biodiversity is based on transformative rehabilitation plans and measured by a science-based methodology developed in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Holcim’s nature-positive strategy places it among the 1% of the 500 largest global companies with science-driven biodiversity targets and the first in its sector with a freshwater replenishment commitment.

The action plan at the national level was introduce to Mr. Muxtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and National Resources, during his visit to the Garadagh Cement plant. Mr.Khalid Samaka, CEO of the Holcim Azerbaijan, presented the projects that the company is successfully implementing since 2019. These are integration of raw materials waste into production process, development innovative products for road infrastructure, as well as solutions for waste management and circular production.

He said: “With nature at the heart of everything we do, I am pleased that we are taking significant steps to improve our biodiversity and natural resources stewardship in a measurable and science-driven way. Building on our net zero commitment, our nature-based solutions play a vital role in reducing the impact of climate change and increasing our business’ resilience. Becoming nature-positive plays a critical role in our vision to build progress for the country. Implementing Holcim’s nature strategy can drive scalable change both within the building materials sector and industry as a whole. We need all businesses to rapidly step up their actions and commitments to protect and restore the ecosystems on which we all rely to create healthy and resilient society”.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev appreciated Holcim Azerbaijan's efforts for protecting the environment and increase green areas. He also shared the ministry view on future cooperation.

After official part the Minister joined the tree-planting campaign and inspected the sewage treatment plant installed in the area. This is second joint action of the Ministry of Ecology and Holcim Azerbaijan.