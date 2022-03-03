UK Ambassador visits training center of Azerbaijan's ANAMA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp has visited the training center of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in liberated Horadiz, the ambassador announced on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We continue our cooperation with ANAMA in the field of mine clearance. Today in Horadiz, I met with British experts who provide both training and technical support for demining operations in the liberated lands," the ambassador wrote.