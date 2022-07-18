Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The process of returning the natives of Aghali village, Zangilan district of Azerbaijan will begin on July 19, Trend reports.

The film crew of Trend got acquainted with the process of preparing for the resettlement of one of the families who return to Aghali.

The family members expressed their joy for the return to Zangilan and gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijan Army for the liberation of their native lands from Armenian occupation.

They honored the memory of the martyrs and wished the veterans recovery.