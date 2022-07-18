...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society Materials 18 July 2022 18:20
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The process of returning the natives of Aghali village, Zangilan district of Azerbaijan will begin on July 19, Trend reports.

The film crew of Trend got acquainted with the process of preparing for the resettlement of one of the families who return to Aghali.

The family members expressed their joy for the return to Zangilan and gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijan Army for the liberation of their native lands from Armenian occupation.

They honored the memory of the martyrs and wished the veterans recovery.

Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Natives of Azerbaijani Zangilan's Aghali village preparing to return home (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more