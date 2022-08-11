Azerbaijani wrestler reaches next stage of competitions at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani wrestler Asker Mamedaliyev reached the next stage of competitions at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

He defeated his rival from Cameroon (10:0)

V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.

The IV Islamic Solidarity Games was a multinational, multi-sport event that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 through 22, 2017. Previously the event has been held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and Indonesia in 2013.

Azerbaijani national team has 5 gold and 5 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals.