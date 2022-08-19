Azerbaijan approves requirements for energy management system (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The requirements for the energy management system have been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the decision was made in order to ensure the implementation of subparagraph 1.1.9 of the Azerbaijani President’s Decree No. 1433 dated August 20, 2021 "On application of Law No. 359-VIG dated July 9, 2021 "On rational use of energy resources and energy efficiency".

Will be updated