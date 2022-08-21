Azerbaijan confirms 585 more COVID-19 cases, 489 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Azerbaijan has detected 585 new COVID-19 cases, 489 patients have recovered, and one patient have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 808,569 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 795,110 of them have recovered, and 9,785 people have died. Currently, 3,674 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,700 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,120,436 tests have been conducted so far.