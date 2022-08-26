Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. A total of 1,301 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 244 citizens, the second dose to 176 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 738 citizens. As many as 143 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,854,508 vaccine doses were administered, 5,372,766 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,862,080 people – the second dose, 3,360,988 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 258,674 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.