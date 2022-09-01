Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares update on mine-clearance in liberated lands for August 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released an update on mine clearance operations in the country's liberated territories in August 2022, Trend reports via the agency.

During mine clearance operations from August 1 through August 31, 2,353 anti-personnel and 689 antitank mines, as well as 1,131 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojali, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

The territories with a total area of 5,523 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA said.