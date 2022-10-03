Journalists, social media users have to comply with information security requirements - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Increasing the knowledge in the field of information security and compliance with the requirements of the law 'On State Secrets' is the responsibility of both journalists and social media users, Chief Executive Officer of Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan Ahmadov Ismayilov said at the 'Global Hybrid War and Cybersecurity' summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"It's important to carry out work on legal education in the field of information security not only for media representatives, but also for citizens in general. Systematic work should be conducted to prevent enemy information attacks, IT protection should be strengthened," he said.

"On international resources such as Wikipedia, Google Maps, Youtube, Facebook, it's necessary to post in different languages ​​information reflecting the reality of Azerbaijan, as opposed to the false information spread by Armenians. Azerbaijani experienced scientists, researchers, and in general the entire intelligence should actively participate in curbing the spread of lies and disinformation," Ismayilov said.