Remains found in burial in Khojavand belong to Azerbaijani servicemen - official

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, October 4. Remains found in a burial in Khojavand district belong to Azerbaijani servicemen, Head of the medical forensics department of the Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Nurana Huseynova told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani people faced 1,000 of tragedies, terrors, mass murders, committed by Armenians. Three sites with 12 remains were found in the Adilli village of Khojavand district. These remains belong to Azerbaijani servicemen. Clothes, shoes, knives, cigarette butts, bullets, and cartridges were found at the burial sites. The remains will be sent to the medical forensics department for research," she said.