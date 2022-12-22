Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A total of 513 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 201 citizens, the second dose – 109 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 181 citizens. As many as 22 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,928,983 vaccine doses were administered, 5,395,000 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,208 people – the second dose, 3,394,308 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,467 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.