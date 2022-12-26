Azerbaijani Army holds regular graduation ceremony of Commando Initial Course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The work on further increasing the training level of Azerbaijani servicemen and units’ combat capability continues, under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The regular graduation ceremony of the Commando Initial Course was held in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the graduation ceremony, congratulations on the Defense Ministry’s leadership were conveyed to the course participants. The speakers emphasized the importance of such courses in increasing the level of professionalism and combat capability of servicemen, as well as wished the graduates, who completed the course, success in their future military service.

The course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium.