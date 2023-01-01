Law on food safety comes into force in Azerbaijan today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Law on Food Safety, adopted by the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) last year and signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on June 24, 2022, comes into force on January 1, 2023, Trend reports.

Every entrepreneur working in the field of food production must get acquainted with the provisions of the new law and organize his activities in accordance with its requirements.

The new law will strengthen the legal framework of the food safety system and play an important role in protecting the life and health of citizens. At the same time, the law will ensure the support provided to entrepreneurs in accordance with the political line of the country.

According to the new law, from January 1, 2023, the import of products from catering facilities abroad will be allowed only after the approval of the facility.

After the state registration of biologically active food products, food and feed additives, natural mineral waters, their production, processing and circulation will be allowed. It is forbidden to write the word "medicinal" on food products, including mineral waters, and the import and production of such products will be impossible.

Moreover, information in the Azerbaijani language on the labeling of food products will be required for its import and circulation to be allowed.

One of the innovations is that the labeling of food products is not allowed to indicate the effects or properties that are not specific to food, and also to present the properties of similar foods with the same properties as special properties. For the importation of certain food products of increased danger, the requirement to accompany such products with a document confirming their safety has come into force. All food and feed products will be released into circulation after notification is sent before the product is imported and after it has passed documentary control, authentication control and physical control, and an import health certificate has been issued. When importing materials and articles in contact with food, an import health certificate issued by the Food Safety Agency will be required, and in the case of domestic production, registration of facilities will be required. Registration of low-risk food production facilities will be carried out automatically, and approval of high-risk production facilities will be carried out by evaluating compliance with the requirements. Registration of objects and legal entities will be paid without charging a state fee, and approval will be free for micro and small businesses, for medium and large entities a single payment amount will be set (150 manats).

The state registration of feed products will be replaced by the control of the "feed chain". In addition to accreditation, the results of private laboratories will be accepted after passing the certification tests of the Food Safety Institute.

Any having questions about the new law, can contact the Food Safety Agency on 1003. The full text of the law "On Food Safety" and explanatory information can be found on the media resources of the Agency - at afsa.gov.az and social media.