Gas pipeline laying to village of Azerbaijan’s Talish completed (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The laying of a gas pipeline to the village of Talish, liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020, has been completed, Trend reports with reference to Azerigaz.

In accordance with the Action Plan of the "I State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan", approved by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 16, 2022, for the purpose of gas supply in settlements, the construction of a gas distribution network is envisaged.

The first work in this direction was the gasification of the Talish village of the Terter district. On December 15, work began on laying an underground gas pipeline with polyethylene pipes to the village of Talysh. Given the time constraints, work continued at night in two shifts with the involvement of a large number of different equipment and labor.

During the laying of the underground gas pipeline, before earthworks were carried out, ANAMA found and cleared mines along the route of the gas pipeline. In a short time, construction and installation work was completed and the gas pipeline was connected to a gas supply source. The length of the newly built gas pipeline is 11.1 kilometers.