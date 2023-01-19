Azerbaijan considers joining another international convention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan is considering to joint another international convention, Trend reports.

A bill approving the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 155 on Occupational Safety and Health has been considered at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations.

The Convention is aimed at establishing and implementing coherent national policies on occupational safety and health through dialogue between government, workers' and employers' organizations, as well as to promote a national preventive safety and health culture.

International Labor standards apply to all areas of economic activity. According to the document, an appropriate inspection system ensures the application of laws and regulations on occupational safety, health, and the working environment. The relevant steps are taken to instruct employers and employees in fulfilling legal obligations.

The ILO has adopted more than 40 standards specifically dealing with occupational safety and health, as well as over 40 Codes of Practice. Nearly half of the organization's tools deal directly or indirectly with occupational safety and health issues.