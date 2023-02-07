Azerbaijan confirms 21 more COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan has detected 21 new COVID-19 cases, 32 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,106 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,848 of them have recovered, and 10,096 people have died. Currently, 162 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,185 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,498,844 tests have been conducted so far.