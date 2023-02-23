Azerbaijan confirms 23 more COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan has detected 23 new COVID-19 cases, 16 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,449 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,183 of them have recovered, and 10,111 people have died. Currently, 155 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,293 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,518,721 tests have been conducted so far.