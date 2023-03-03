Azerbaijan to hold regular National Mugham Contest at Heydar Aliyev Foundation's initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The regular National Mugham Contest will be held in Azerbaijan at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

The contest, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, as well as the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, will be held from April 24 through April 27, 2023.

Registration for the contest will last until April 10.

Singers and instrumentalists aged 18 to 35 can take part in the contest. During registration, the participants must provide information about their program, reflecting the richness and diversity of the mugham tradition, which they will perform solo and live at the contest.

Applications for the participation must be sent to [email protected], and must contain the name, surname, date of birth of the participant, contact phone numbers, e-mail address, information about the work and program of the participants, which they will perform, and the names of the musicians accompanying them.

Further details are available via WhatsApp: (+99470) 233-73-78, and (+99470) 663-80-80.

The contest will consist of a preliminary selection and two main rounds. The names of the shortlisted participants will be announced on April 20.

The first round of the contest will be held from April 24 through April 25, and the second - from April 26 through April 27.

On April 27, the winners in the categories of mugham performance and instrumental performance will be selected. The winners who will take 1st, 2nd and 3rd places will receive 7,000 manat ($4,120), 5,000 manat ($2,940) and 3,000 manat ($1,760) respectively.

The winners of the National Mugham Contest will represent Azerbaijan at the 6th Mugham World International Festival.

In recent years, fundamental work has been done in Azerbaijan to preserve and develop mugham. The support of national culture and mugham provided by the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and the work carried out in this direction resulted in the inclusion of the Azerbaijani mugham in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.

Since 2009, on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the National Mugham Contest and the International Mugham Festival have been held. These projects are designed to demonstrate Azerbaijan’s national heritage - mugham in the context of world culture and preserve it for future generations.